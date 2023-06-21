A Kraft Hockeyville NHL preseason game is coming to the area

West Lorne, Ont. has won Kraft Hockeyville contest. The contest comes with $250,000 in arena upgrades, $10,000 in equipment and the ability to host an NHL Preseason game. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) West Lorne, Ont. has won Kraft Hockeyville contest. The contest comes with $250,000 in arena upgrades, $10,000 in equipment and the ability to host an NHL Preseason game. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver