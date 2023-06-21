A Kraft Hockeyville NHL preseason game is coming to the area

An NHL preseason game is coming to our area this fall.

The community of West Lorne was the winner of this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest, but it will be St. Thomas hosting the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres, due to “logistical requirements”.

The game will take place Wednesday, September 27, at the Joe Thornton Arena.

The West Lorne arena will receive $250,000 in upgrades, along with $10,000 in youth hockey equipment.

The 2022 winner, Sydney, Nova Scotia, will host the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on Sunday, October 1.

“Over the past 17 years, Kraft Hockeyville continues to make an impact by uniting communities through the love of the game and helping to make the sport more accessible and inclusive for all,” said Adam Butler, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “Our partnership with the NHL and NHLPA makes it possible to celebrate these deserving communities by bringing preseason games to sport fans and to further ignite the passion of local fans and players. We look forward to seeing that excitement again this fall in Sydney and West Lorne.”

“Kraft Hockeyville provides us an exciting opportunity to bring the Maple Leafs closer to fans in smaller communities, who might not otherwise have the chance to see the team up close,” said Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. “We’re very much looking forward to participating in Kraft Hockeyville to give back to so many fans who have helped make this game what it is today.”

The details of these games, including broadcast timing, are currently being finalized and will be announced at a later date, along with other important community event details.