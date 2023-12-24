A green Christmas: London, Ont. to bask in double digit temperatures on Monday

LONDON
    While Monday will be jolly and jolly for Londoners as Christmas Day finally arrives, it definitely won’t be frosty, as Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high approximately 10 C above average.

    According to Environment Canada, London can expect cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of drizzle on Christmas Eve, with an overnight low of 4 C.

    Christmas Day will see a daytime high of 11 C and mainly cloudy skies, so a white Christmas won’t be in the cards for the Forest City this year.

    Overnight on Monday, skies will be partly cloudy before cloud cover increases, followed by periods of rain and a low of 6 C.

    If you're looking to hit the mall on Boxing Day Tuesday, make sure to pack an umbrella as there will be cloudy skies, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C, while overnight periods of rain will continue with a low of 7 C.

     

    Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

    Sunday night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Low 4 C.

    Monday: Mainly cloudy. High 11 C. UV index 1 or low.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6 C.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High —1 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High —1 C. 

