A fresh start: Ukrainian refugees open café in Strathroy

One year ago, Mykola Biloval and his wife Iryna could have never imagined a life in Strathroy, Ont.

Yet today, they call the southwestern Ontario community their adopted home after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

In 11 months, the couple and their two children fled their home, crossed multiple borders and made their way to Canada.

“I have to say that Canada is a great country with great people.” Mykola shared with CTV News London.

He commented inside the couple’s new Strathroy cafe. The Bilovals started it with nearly all the savings they fled with.

Dubbed UCake, the cafe on Albert Street features a variety of macaroons, treats and drinks.

The business matches a vision the couple had while still in Ukraine, but the Russian invasion shattered their dream.

Mykola recalls the moment he heard the war had begun

Macaroons in the first phase of their preparation at UCake Café in Strathroy on Jan. 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London)A colleague reported missile attacks at an airdrome near the airport he worked.

“Nobody expected it would happen. It was unfortunately, a bad surprise for everyone that day.”

Within an hour, the family decided to flee to Poland.

“We crossed the border. Just 10 minutes later, the government closed the crossing for men.”

Mykola says he thought of returning to fight, but his parents encouraged him to get his family to safety.

His parents remain in his hometown, situated on the front lines.

Worried for loved ones and the future of their country, the Biloval's appreciate the distraction their new cafe provides.

The Biloval Family are seen near Lviv, Ukraine just one day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022. (Souce: submitted) So far, Strathroy residents have been supportive of the business, buying up boxes of treats.

Iryna, who is still learning English, expressed her thanks through Mykola’s translation.

“She says, ‘We are really grateful to have this opportunity to open a small bakery in this town.’”

Mykola goes further in his admiration. He not only thanks his new customers, but also shares his love for a local family that initially welcomed them to Strathroy.

“I can’t find the words to say thank you. A huge thank you to this family and all families that provide some safety and shelter to Ukrainians.”