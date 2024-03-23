A cold and cloudy start to the weekend

Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in Midwestern Ontario.

Saturday will start mainly cloudy, clearing late in the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 5okm/h in the morning. London, Ont. could reach a high of plus 2 degrees, feeling more like minus 14 in the morning due to the wind chill.

Clear conditions are expected Saturday night with gusty winds and a low of minus 10, feeling like minus 16 overnight.

The sun returns Sunday with a high of plus 2.

The region is finally in store for a spring warm-up come Monday.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

Saturday night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 2.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.