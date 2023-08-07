A cloudy Monday in the Forest City

The Civic Holiday Monday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm as well, with a high of 23 degrees.

Monday evening will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 16 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 25 degrees.

Clear conditions are expected Tuesday night with a low of 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.