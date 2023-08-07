A cloudy Monday in the Forest City
The Civic Holiday Monday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm as well, with a high of 23 degrees.
Monday evening will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 16 degrees.
On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high of 25 degrees.
Clear conditions are expected Tuesday night with a low of 15 degrees.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 24.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
Ron DeSantis finally acknowledges truth about Trump's 2020 election lies: 'Of course he lost'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern U.K. as government seeks to cut asylum seeker costs
A small group of asylum seekers has been moved to a housing barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country, British news media reported Monday.
Kitchener intersection reopens following building fire
Police have reopened the intersection at Madison Avenue S. and Courtland Avenue E. in Kitchener after a fire.
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
Guelph Humane Society warns drivers not to leave dogs in hot cars
There are growing concerns surrounding the amount of dogs being left in hot cars.
Civic Holiday: What’s open, what’s closed Monday
With another long summer weekend coming up, there are a number of closures to keep in mind while making plans for the Civic Holiday.
A cloudy Monday in the Rose City
The Civic Holiday Monday will be mainly cloudy with showers and a high of 24 degrees.
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Food bank usage on the rise even in smaller communities
As the price of food continues to rise – so does food bank usage.
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | This week's storm could bring up to 75 mm of rain
The storm expected to hit Ottawa this week could bring up to 75 mm of rain, including some very heavy rainfall Monday evening.
14 things to do in Ottawa for free in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of August.
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at schedule changes on the August Civic Holiday on Monday, known in Ottawa as Colonel By Day.
Double stabbing downtown leaves 2 men injured: Toronto police
Two men were rushed to hospital early Monday morning after a stabbing near Moss Park, Toronto police said.
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
Free walk-in HIV/STI screening centre opens in Montreal's Village
La Zone Rose will operate in Montreal's Village as an intervention area hosting free, walk-in HIV/STI screening until Oct. 1.
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
'Lots of exciting dances': Folklorama kicks off across Winnipeg
Manitoba's favourite ethno cultural event is back as Folklorama returns in full force, with 40 pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world over the next two weeks.
More Liquor Marts shut down as labour dispute continues
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is shutting down more Liquor Mart locations as its dispute with union workers continues.
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Man in hospital following Monday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning downtown.
Surge head for conference final after shutting down Stingers
Stefan Smith scored 21 points and Sean Miller-Moore added 17 and 12 rebounds as Calgary cruised past the Stingers in a battle between the league's best defences.
'A story of tragedy': Vigil held Sunday for Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Dozens of supporters gathered outside a Beaumont church Sunday at a vigil for 40-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in July.
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day
Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.
