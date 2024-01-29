A brief return to winter weather in the London area

Winter weather returns Monday morning but it won't last long.

The temperature starts off below the freezing mark with flurries Monday and Tuesday — warming up above the freezing mark mid week with flurries changing to rain showers.

The normal high for this time of year is -3 C and the low is -10 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 2.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.