    A brief return to winter weather in the London area

    (Source: Ellen Price) (Source: Ellen Price)
    Winter weather returns Monday morning but it won't last long.

    The temperature starts off below the freezing mark with flurries Monday and Tuesday — warming up above the freezing mark mid week with flurries changing to rain showers.

    The normal high for this time of year is -3 C and the low is -10 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2.

    Monday Night: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 2.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

