A brief return to winter weather in the London area
Winter weather returns Monday morning but it won't last long.
The temperature starts off below the freezing mark with flurries Monday and Tuesday — warming up above the freezing mark mid week with flurries changing to rain showers.
The normal high for this time of year is -3 C and the low is -10 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Monday Night: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 2.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
Singer leaves final song for her young son as she enters hospice
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song.
Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit and walked on plane's wing in Mexico airport
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
House of Commons 'more a stage than an institution' says former PM Clark
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
The head of a Saudi royal commission has been arrested on corruption charges
The CEO overseeing Saudi Arabia's royal commission for its historic al-Ula site has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over some $55 million in contracts, officials said.
Dying thief who stole 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers from museum will likely avoid prison
A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in 'The Wizard of Oz' because he wanted to pull off 'one last score' is expected to stay out of prison after he's sentenced Monday.
Trial set to begin for 2 accused of killing Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay over 20 years ago
Two men accused of murder in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay are set to go on trial Monday, more than 20 years after the trailblazing DJ was shot in his New York City recording studio.
MPs return to Ottawa vowing action, as 2024 House of Commons sitting begins
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
Alex Murdaugh tries to prove jury tampering led to his murder conviction
Alex Murdaugh is returning to a South Carolina courtroom, but this time the convicted killer, disbarred attorney and admitted thief won't be fidgeting in the spotlight.
'A step in the good direction': Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region
The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.
Loaded firearm and drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Kitchener
What started as an arrest for a stolen vehicle in Kitchener led to regional police seizing other stolen property, drugs, and a loaded firearm.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Windsor fire called out early Monday morning
Crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street around 2:45 a.m.
Transit Windsor workers 'still at an impasse' after two days of talks: union
Buses will be running Monday and the union will announce their plan for next steps regarding ongoing contract talks via a news release.
Construction resumes on Sandwich Street Monday
Construction will resume Monday on Sandwich Street near the Gordie Howe International Bridge
Wasaga Beach residents get first look at new twin-pad arena and library
Wasaga Beach residents had the chance to see their new state-of-the-art arena and library this weekend for the first time.
Huntsville OPP searching for suspects wanted in connection to string of break-and-enters
Police in Huntsville are searching for multiple people believed to be connected to three break-and-enters at area businesses.
Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
Sault mayor wants to make amends with Francophone community
Sault Ste. Marie's mayor is using the 34th anniversary of the city's controversial "English-only" resolution to make amends with the city's Francophone community.
Popular Ottawa donut shop strikes a deal on Dragons' Den
Holey Confections in Ottawa is being cast into a new kind of spotlight after an appearance on the television series Dragons Den.
4-car crash in Alta Vista allegedly caused by impaired driver: police
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver in Alta Vista.
'Great Canadian' Ed Broadbent mourned at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
Ontario to make announcement about ServiceOntario locations Monday
The Ontario government is expected to make an announcement about reviewing ServiceOntario locations Monday morning.
Atlanta Hawks win 126-125 over Toronto Raptors
Saddiq Bey dunked in Trae Young's miss with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 126-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
Ceremony honours memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack
A ceremony commemorating the deadly 2017 attack on a Quebec City mosque is scheduled to take place.
Children's Clinic operator says Brunswick Medical Centre won't suffer the same fate
After the sudden closure of the Children's Clinic in Montreal earlier this week, there are growing concerns about the future of another clinic -- the Brunswick Medical Centre -- operated by the same company.
People rally outside Fredericton synagogue to show support after vandalism
A crowd of about 150 people gathered outside the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue in Fredericton on Sunday to show their support for the Jewish community after the building was vandalized.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
24-year-old N.S. man suffers serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision
A 24-year-old Kentville, N.S., man suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle collision late Friday night.
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
'They're out there': Winnipeg pet owners on alert as coyote sightings increase
Winnipeg pet owners are tightening their leashes when out with their animals, with many saying they see and hear more coyotes in their neighbourhoods.
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Calgary fire Sunday night
A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in southwest Calgary Sunday night.
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
South Edmonton apartment resident frustrated over lack of warning during police operation in her building
A resident is raising questions over how an arrest was handled in her apartment building in south Edmonton Friday night.
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
Edmontonians take the plunge at frosty fundraiser Sunday
More than 100 Edmontonians took an icy dip Sunday in support of the Special Olympics.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims recovered from mountain, heli-skiing company says
The bodies of the three people who were killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 22 were successfully recovered on Sunday, the president of the company announced.
'Not sleeping well at night': Farmers tense as flood warning issued for Sumas River
A flood warning was issued for the Sumas River Sunday afternoon as a series of storms is expected to continue to soak B.C.'s South Coast.
B.C. man campaigns for Taylor Swift to be recognized on a stamp
In a Vancouver man’s wildest dreams, Taylor Swift would fill the blank space in the top-right corner of envelopes in her home country.