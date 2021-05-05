LONDON, ONT. -- It's been a hot one out there Thursday, and the warmth holds overnight.

The humidity has returned and temperatures over the next few days will feel like the mid-30s.

The high hit 29C at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the London airport. Overnight, the low temperatures will hold in the mid-teens across the region.

High pressure on the Atlantic coast supported by an upper ridge will keep the same weather pattern in place heading into the holiday weekend.

We are getting close to records, the record for Thursday is 31.1C set back in 1962. We could see a record fall Friday afternoon with the forecast high at 31C. The record high of 31.7C was set back in 1941.

Heading into the weekend, expect hot and humid weather pattern to continue Saturday and Sunday. The daytime highs, forecast to climb into the upper 20s, will feel like the low to mid 30s.

The upper ridge will start to break down Saturday, and there is a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers.

A mix of sun and cloud is on the way Sunday, and cooler temperatures that are more seasonal return on Victoria Day.

The chance for showers will be higher in Grey and Bruce counties over the weekend with the chance for rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Find the detailed forecast here.

It won't be as hot holiday Monday, but temperatures will stay above average through the middle of next week.