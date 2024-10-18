A beautiful fall weekend is headed your way, here's your forecast
This weekend is looking to be one for the books, “Soak up the beautiful conditions – lots of sunshine, a beautiful start to your Friday,” that’s according to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
If you’re looking to get some yard work done, this weekend is the time to do it, “The weekend features wall to wall sunshine, a big area of high pressure at the surface and at the upper atmosphere will keep conditions very quiet across southern Ontario,” said Atchison.
“The next opportunity [for rain is] not moving in until mid-week,” with a chance of showers coming up on Wednesday.
Here’s your London area forecast for October 18
Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16 degrees. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 2 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.
Monday: Sunny. High 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 degrees.
