$9M for flooding prevention in London

The federal government and City of London are working together to prevent flooding.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and Mayor Josh Morgan made a $9-milllion joint funding announcement to raise and solidify the Broughdale Dyke.

According to a statement, “This investment will help protect residential and institutional areas in London against severe flooding due to overflowing from the Thames River.”

"This important investment in London's storm water infrastructure helps us become more resilient to severe weather and climate change. With this support, we will be able to better protect Londoners and their homes as well as the City's nearby parks, bridges and roads from major flooding events along the Thames River," said Morgan