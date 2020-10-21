LONDON, ONT -- A 92-year-old man from Wallceburg has succumed to his injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash in Lambton County.

The tollision happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road.

One of the drivers, Ernie Miller of Wallaceburg, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday OPP announced that Miller had died as a result of his injuries.

Lambton OPP closed the intersection for several hours while they investigated.

More information will be releases as it becomes available.