92-year-old killed in St. Clair Township collision
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:39PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 9:31AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A 92-year-old man from Wallceburg has succumed to his injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash in Lambton County.
The tollision happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road.
One of the drivers, Ernie Miller of Wallaceburg, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday OPP announced that Miller had died as a result of his injuries.
Lambton OPP closed the intersection for several hours while they investigated.
More information will be releases as it becomes available.