$90K in pot products seized during dispensary raid
Pot products seized during raid at the London Relief Centre on April 29, 2018 (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 1:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 1:34PM EDT
London police have seized over $90,000 in marijuana and pot-related products following a raid on a Richmond Street dispensary.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the London Relief Centre for a break and enter in progress.
Police say once there, the suspect fled the scene, dropping over $25,000 in pot.
A search warrant was obtained and the following items were confiscated:
• THC infused body oil: 57 vials, value $1,140
• THC infused vaporizing oil, 146 vials, value $2,920
• THC infused massage oil, 14 vials, value $280
• Marihuana shake, 3655 grams, value $200
• THC infused bath bombs, 2, value $50
• Cannabis resin, 590 grams, value $47,200
• THC pills, 191, value $1,910
• THC infused fudge, 55, value $440
• THC infused face mask, 16, value $400
• THC infused gummies, 38, value $780
Police also nabbed about $5000 in cash.
A 22-year-old Toronto man has been charged for operating an illegal dispensary business.
Police continue to investigate the break and enter.