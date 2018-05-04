

CTV London





London police have seized over $90,000 in marijuana and pot-related products following a raid on a Richmond Street dispensary.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the London Relief Centre for a break and enter in progress.

Police say once there, the suspect fled the scene, dropping over $25,000 in pot.

A search warrant was obtained and the following items were confiscated:

• THC infused body oil: 57 vials, value $1,140

• THC infused vaporizing oil, 146 vials, value $2,920

• THC infused massage oil, 14 vials, value $280

• Marihuana shake, 3655 grams, value $200

• THC infused bath bombs, 2, value $50

• Cannabis resin, 590 grams, value $47,200

• THC pills, 191, value $1,910

• THC infused fudge, 55, value $440

• THC infused face mask, 16, value $400

• THC infused gummies, 38, value $780

Police also nabbed about $5000 in cash.

A 22-year-old Toronto man has been charged for operating an illegal dispensary business.

Police continue to investigate the break and enter.