9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man

A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon.

Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.

When police arrived, they arrested one male and seized a replica firearm.

No injuries were reported.

As a result, a 24-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in March.