LONDON - This year’s Salvation Army Hope in the City Breakfast sought to bring Autism Awareness to the forefront in our community.

This year’s keynote speaker was Jim Kyte, the only legally deaf player to ever play in the National Hockey League.

Kyte inspired the crowd through his life story of perseverance with being as described it “profoundly deaf.”

Kyte is one of six children; of his siblings he is one of five to have a hearing impairment.

He also drew upon his experience as a father of a child with autism.

The Salvation Amy London Village Respite Program supports over 200 families. Out of those families about 50 have a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The breakfast also highlighted this year’s Kettle Campaign with the room being challenged to raise $5,500 by the end of the breakfast.