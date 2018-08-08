

LONDON -- An 87-year-old London man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a train in downtown London Tuesday night at approximately 10 p.m.

A full-scale search was underway after the victim had been reported missing from a nursing home in the area at approximately 8:45 p.m. Members from patrol and the Canine and the Public Order units were involved in the search.

Witnesses reported a man crossed the tracks near the VIA Rail station in the area of York Street near Wellington Street. CN Rail contacted London police after the train struck the male.

Emergency services responded to the area and located the male conscious and breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital from the scene where he remains in stable condition.