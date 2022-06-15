$87,000 in damages after south Lonodn playground fire

Damages are estimated at $87,000 after a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London on Wednesday afternoon.

London fire was able to get the blaze under control and remained on scene to put out hot spots.

Fire crews had initially responded to an alarm downtown when they noticed smoke coming from the playground located at Clarence Street and South Street.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and London police are investigating.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight