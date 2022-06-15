$87,000 in damages after south Lonodn playground fire
Damages are estimated at $87,000 after a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London on Wednesday afternoon.
London fire was able to get the blaze under control and remained on scene to put out hot spots.
Fire crews had initially responded to an alarm downtown when they noticed smoke coming from the playground located at Clarence Street and South Street.
No injuries were reported.
The fire has been deemed suspicious and London police are investigating.
— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Suspect confesses to killings, leads police to buried bodies in Amazon
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Stress accelerates aging of the immune system, increasing risk of cancer and heart disease: study
Social stress, such as that resulting from traumatizing events, work anxiety, everyday worries and discrimination, can accelerate aging of the immune system, according to a new study that suggests this may potentially increase one's risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and illness from infections, including COVID-19.
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Kitchener
-
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Reports of gun shots sparks heavy police presence in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
-
One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein
A cement truck rolled over in Wallenstein Wednesday evening, sending the driver to hospital with serious injuries.
Windsor
-
Traveller fined $2,500 after guns seized at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
Canada Border Service Agency officers seized two illegal handguns and fined a traveller $2,500 at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
-
Motorcycle rider takes off on police
Essex County OPP are hoping the public can help identify an off-road motorcycle driver they say didn’t stop for police.
-
Playoff tracker: Spitfires fall in Game 7 to Hamilton
The Windsor Spitfires will not be moving on to the Memorial Cup.
Barrie
-
Barrie man upset truck was stolen as police confirm spike in vehicle thefts
Police say about 40 per cent more vehicles have been stolen this year compared to last year, averaging about a car theft a day in Barrie through the first six months of 2022.
-
New Fishing Platform opens at Heritage Park
A large new community fishing location is being presented to the City of Barrie by the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia, Rotary Club of Barrie and Kempenfelt Rotary Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
-
No Tears at Innisfil Onion Festival
Running from June 17 to June 19, the Onion Festival is meant to highlight the abundance of food grown on the land for the past 200 years.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP lay more charges against Hamilton man and woman
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton.
-
Three Canadian universities land high scores on new global ranking
In the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings, only three Canadian universities made it into the top 50, with McGill University placing the highest.
-
Researchers say they've found link between vitamin D deficiency and risk of dementia
A new study, which researchers call a 'world-first,' describes a direct link between the risk of dementia and a lack of vitamin D.
Ottawa
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business
Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa looks to protect tenants from renovictions
A joint meeting of the community and protective services committee and planning committee will discuss ideas to address anti-renoviction proposals to protect tenants.
Toronto
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Ontario hospital ER wait times approached 2 hours in April
The average Ontario emergency room patient waited an hour and 54 minutes to see a doctor in April of this year, tying a record set earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Personal items of late former Toronto mayor up for auction
The personal items of Toronto’s first 'megacity' mayor are up for auction and bidding is open to members of the public.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected to hit Quebec
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
-
Former Montreal rabbi charged with sex crimes against a minor
A former Montreal rabbi has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union ponders how to restore gains taken by unconstitutional law
The union representing Nova Scotia teachers is pondering options to restore the losses its members incurred because of an unconstitutional law that imposed a labour contract on them in 2017.
-
'We are doing everything possible': IWK warns about long waits, overcrowding in emergency department
There's a crisis in the emergency department at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. A recent surge of patients at the children's hospital is leading to long wait times and overcrowding.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg orders evacuation of Exchange District heritage building over fears of collapse
A heritage building in Winnipeg's Exchange District had to be vacated over concerns a damaged beam could lead to a potential collapse.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces two additional sexual assault charges in Toronto
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing new sexual assault charges in connection with Toronto incidents dating back decades.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 9
WATCH LIVE AT 9 | Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms
The City of Calgary is scheduled to provide an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.
-
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
Edmonton
-
'Where did the car come from?': Crash scene confounds Whitemud Park users
The remnants of a crash puzzled Whitemud Park users early Thursday morning.
-
Edmonton to learn today if it will act as Canadian host for 2026 World Cup
Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto will find out Thursday which city or cities will host FIFA's 2026 World Cup in Canada.
-
Alberta students excited for a more normal end to classes after COVID-19 disruptions
Some Alberta senior high school students say they feel grateful for being able to mark the last day of classes without public health restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Vancouver
-
At least 10 cyclists rescued during race from brutal weather in B.C. Kootenays
Heavy rainfall during a treacherous bike race resulted Fernie Search and Rescue saving at least 10 cyclists over the past 72 hours.
-
Vancouver to learn if it will host 2026 FIFA World Cup games
Anticipation is growing among B.C. soccer fans with FIFA set to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.
-
Kamloops RCMP looking to identify 3 people recorded near arson scene
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying three people seen on surveillance video near the scene of an arson last week.