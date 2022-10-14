86 per cent increase in speeders has Huron OPP concerned

It was a Thanksgiving weekend of heavy footed driving in Huron County, as OPP officers charged 102 people with speeding last weekend.

That’s almost double last year’s total of 55, making an 86 per cent increase over last year.

“The numbers don’t lie. We’ve seen a significant increase this year,” says Huron O.P.P. Const. Jamie Stanley.

In nearby Perth County, 93 people were charged with speeding during Operation Impact, a province wide traffic initiative. In Ontario, 5,141 drivers got a speeding ticket last weekend, 318 weren’t wearing seatbelts, 153 were caught driving impaired, and another 116 were charged with stunt driving.

“In terms of overall charges, we had 140 charges, and that was third highest out of all the detachments in West Region. So, we need to do better as drivers,” says Stanley.

While some of the increased charges could be attributed to more people on the road compared to last year’s COVID-restricted Thanksgiving, it’s still a startling increase in traffic related charges, especially in Huron County.

“The reality is serious crashes happen out there on the roadway, when you’re making dangerous passes, when you’re driving carelessly, and you’re not following the rules of the road. Sadly, we saw one of those crashes, this past weekend. Huron County has had eight fatal crashes this year, with 10 fatalities as a result. It’s a real concern,” says Stanley.