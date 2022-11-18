$80K worth of drugs seized, London woman charged with drug trafficking

A London, Ont. woman has been charged after a search of her residence on Thursday yielded $80,000 worth of fentanyl, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Thursday members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit, executed a search warrant on a residence located in the area of Hamilton Road and Oriole Drive.

Police said the follow items were seized:

546 grams of fentanyl

Three (3) operational digital scales

One (1) money counter

80 grams of suspected mannitol (binding agent)

Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency

The total value of the seized drugs is $80,400, according to London police.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old woman from London has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking for her alleged involvement.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Dec. 28 in relation to the charges.