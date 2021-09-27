8 months behind bars for Lambton County man
A Lambton County man will spend eight months behind bars for assaulting another young man who suffered permanent brain damage following a fight in Grand Bend two years ago.
Cole Willemsen, 24, punched Kyle Hern on Canada Day in 2019 during a dispute on the strip.
Hern suffered a stroke after hitting his head on a sidewalk curb when Willemsen punched him.
The 22 year old has remained at Parkwood Hospital in London ever since, recovering from his injuries.
Willemsen was found guilty of aggravated assault earlier this year.
The two knew each other prior to the fight.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem 'I Believe I Can Fly,' was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
FBI: 2020 homicides in the U.S. up nearly 30 per cent, largest 1-year jump ever
Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump since the FBI began keeping records, according to figures released Monday by the agency.
'It's my problem not yours': Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games.
Huge homecoming parties result in arrests, fines across Canadian college towns
Three big homecoming weekend parties that took place across Canada on Saturday resulted in the arrests and ticketing of several university students.
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
City of Waterloo tightens fireworks bylaw
The City of Waterloo is updating its fireworks ban, limiting their use to one day before and after specific holidays.
Windsor
-
Vigil held for opioid-related deaths
The Downtown Mission held a vigil Monday evening, honouring those who have lost their lives through an accidental drug overdose.
-
Windsor toddler celebrates one year cancer-free
September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one local family has a big reason to celebrate this time of year.
-
Downtown Chatham bridge to close again overnight to remove flood debris
The Fifth Street Bridge in downtown Chatham will be closed overnight for a second time this week as municipal crews remove flood debris from the Thames River.
Barrie
-
Victim killed in crash between car and train in Severn Twp. identified
Provincial police say the woman who died after her car was hit by a train in Severn Township on Sunday afternoon was a resident in the area.
-
Simcoe County woman latest to die with COVID-19, health unit reports
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the region's 260th COVID-19 death after a Simcoe County woman, 45 to 64, passed away with the virus.
-
Multiple wrong-way drivers charged on 7th Line, Innisfil
Police handed out tickets to multiple motorists who they say were caught driving the wrong way on a clearly marked one-way road in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Search begins for unmarked graves at former Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residential school
After lots of talk this summer, the search for unmarked graves is underway at the former Shingwauk Residential School site, at present-day Algoma University.
-
Smart Serve sexual violence training welcome for Timmins bar, bartender
The addition of new training on how to handle sexual violence in the Smart Serve program, officially announced Friday, is a welcome one for bars and bartenders in Timmins.
Ottawa
-
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Second council vote could bring in mandatory training for Toronto's ride-hailing drivers
The City of Toronto is exploring making training mandatory for ride-hailing drivers — again.
-
What's open and closed on Sept. 30 in Ontario?
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal
-
Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid a COVID-19 lockdown this winter
Nearly a year after Quebec placed its largest cities under a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the rise of COVID-19 infections, experts say that this fall, there is reason for optimism.
-
Native Women's Shelter pauses work with youth protection citing unaddressed concerns
Citing unaddressed systemic racism, the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) said concrete commitments and actions were not coming from the Batshaw Youth and Family Services Centre, and the shelter, along with the Indigenous research team, paused participation in a joint committee.
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
-
'Residents are dying alone,' nursing home workers ask for wage increase to help staffing crisis
During a virtual news conference on Monday, the union representing workers in many of New Brunswick's nursing homes is urging premier Blaine Higgs to fix the current "staffing crisis" in nursing homes across the province.
Winnipeg
-
'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
-
Residential school apology must be followed with action, survivors say
Survivors and Indigenous leaders are weighing in on an apology from Catholic bishops for the church’s involvement in the residential school system.
-
Winnipeg music venues hopeful for rebound after pandemic closures
The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to almost all live events, leaving Winnipeg’s music venues empty, but now they are finally starting to rebound.
Calgary
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
-
Alberta doctors call for more action with health system 'on verge of collapse'
The chorus of doctors calling for the province to take further action grew louder Monday with open letters coming from ICU, paediatric doctors and the AMA.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
Alberta doctors raise alarm on specialist staff shortages in intensive care wards
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
-
Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to know
Planning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 230 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The new cases were among 2,239 cases discovered in British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry, including 876 cases on Saturday, 657 on Sunday and 706 on Monday.
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
-
Greater Victoria Teachers' Association calls for return of COVID-19 safety protocols as clusters increase in schools
Concern is rising for kids in Vancouver Island elementary schools. As of Monday, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters at schools being reported by Island Health, a total that's doubled in just four days.