73 year old from London dies in single-vehicle crash

    A 73-year-old individual from London has died after a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Wednesday morning.

    According to Middlesex County OPP, at approximately 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday police, fire crews and EMS responded to a single-vehicle collision on Woodhull Road, north of Littlewood Drive in the Municipality of Middlesex Centre.

    The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 73 year old from London, was transported by EMS to a local trauma centre.

    The individual was pronounced deceased in hospital.

    Police said the identity of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

    Middlesex County OPP and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate the collision.

    Woodhull Road between Littlewood Drive and Ranger Drive has been closed to allow for investigation and is expected to remain closed for the next several hours. 

