70 years after the fight, the battle goes on for London Korean War veteran
His battle has been over for 70 years, but Sam Carr still relives it most nights.
At 91 years young, Carr vividly recalls a sense of duty during deployment to the Korean War.
“I kept thinking, we’re going some place, and whatever we have to do we will do it correctly, and if there is something I have to do, I’ll do it”, Sam explained during a sit-down interview with CTV's Sean Irvine.
The Toronto native spoke of his early happy childhood before his family broke apart.
By the time he was a teenager, Carr was on his own.
At 16 years old, his boss at a factory noted his lack of direction and gave him career advice.
“I tried to explain what my problem was and he said, ‘Why don’t you go join the army?’”
Carr followed up and joined the 48th Highlanders.
By late 1950, he was in the regular force with The Royal Canadian Regiment. Soon, a senior officer wanted him for a new conflict a half a world away.
“‘Sign here you’re going to Korea," I responded, ‘Korea, where is that?’”
Within weeks, Carr was headed overseas as part of a second deployment of Canadian soldiers.
Sam Carr is seen in Korea, likely in 1951. (Source: Submitted) Now 19 years old, he believed it was his mission to stop the spread of communism and to aid Koreans in the South.
But while crossing the Atlantic, he started hearing other soldiers talk about the realities of where they were headed.
“Everybody said people are being killed over there,” he recalled.
Arriving at the newly established front lines at the 38th parallel, he was shocked to discover enemy forces knew who they were facing.
“Apparently their intelligence did know who was in front of them. They would put up signs saying Welcome R.C.R.”
The “welcome” also included frequent machine guns and mortar fire.
Carr, who had a choice between guard and patrol duty, took the latter. Soon, he was a master guide of the various hills he rotated through.
It was for this reason his sergeant-major yelled his name late one evening. He had a dire message.
“We’ve had something happen on our outpost. They’ve been hit,” he said., and Carr was asked to lead over 20 stretcher bearers.
Sam Carr is seen following his sit-down studio interview with CTV News London's Sean Irvine. Irvine has interviewed local veterans at length for over 20 years prior to Remembrance Day. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)The first casualty found was a friend.
“He had a grin on his face. I turned around and looked and that's when I noticed that it was one of my buddies from the reserve.”
Carr escorted the body of his friend Mitchell, back to Canadian lines. There, he learned another soldier was missing, and he made a choice.
“I said, 'I’m going!.' If there is somebody out there, we’ve got to bring him in.”
Within metres of enemy positions, he made a discovery.
More on what Sam saw, along with his thoughts on remembrance and our current world political climate, can be seen in a two-part series airing on CTV London News at Six on Wednesday and Thursday evening.
You’ll also learn more how Sam, who was diagnosed with PTSD at age 75, is now an advocate for the rights of young soldiers.
