64 year old charged after driving on closed highway, getting stuck in construction zone
A 64-year-old driver from Lucan, Ont. was charged after they allegedly drove past a closed highway sign in Middlesex Centre and became stuck on the road, which is currently under construction.
According to Middlesex OPP, at 12:21 p.m. on July 15 officers were dispatched to Hyde Park Road, north of Thirteen Mile Road, in Middlesex Centre for a report of a traffic hazard.
Hyde Park Road between Thirteen Mile and Fifteen Mile roads is currently closed due to construction.
Police said a 64-year-old driver from Lucan had driven past the closed highway signs and became stuck.
The driver was subsequently charged under the Highway Traffic Act with drive on closed highway.
“Police remind motorists they must find alternate routes when roads are closed, or face being charged,” OPP said.
London Top Stories
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here’s where the 15 homeless hubs could be located in London, Ont.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Live today: James Cameron set to discuss deep sea exploring in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a fireside chat with his long-time mentor.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.
Toronto area Metro grocery workers could strike as soon as tonight: Unifor
Metro grocery store workers in the Greater Toronto Area are gearing up to strike as early as tonight, as bargaining continues between the retailer and some 3,700 employees.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo fields questions from staff and students in wake of attack
Nearly three weeks after an attack at the University of Waterloo sent three people to hospital, questions remain about the university’s response.
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested following Waterloo region robberies
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener man facing several charges after hourslong standoff in multi-unit building
Waterloo regional police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himelf in a multi-unit residential building for several hours in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Warm and sunny in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
The humidity is still around but down a little bit from previous days, making today's high of 26 C feel like 29 C.
-
‘They circled us several times’ LaSalle resident encounters aggressive pack of coyotes
A Town of LaSalle resident is warning others in the community about aggressive coyotes after encountering a pack near a children’s playground over the weekend.
-
Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theft
Windsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.
Barrie
-
OPP issue rare public advisory about sex offender in Simcoe County
According to police, Lauriston Maloney, 42, has been convicted of 16 charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.
-
Toronto man and 2 young children escape boat fire near Beausoleil Island
Three people, including two young children, escaped a boat fire over the weekend.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
Ottawa
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Toronto area Metro grocery workers could strike as soon as tonight: Unifor
Metro grocery store workers in the Greater Toronto Area are gearing up to strike as early as tonight, as bargaining continues between the retailer and some 3,700 employees.
-
'We will forever miss you': Toronto vigil held for mother killed by stray bullet
A mother of two young girls who was killed while walking in an east Toronto neighbourhood was remembered at a public vigil on Monday as a woman who treasured her family and cared for her community.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Five Quebec Cree communities face evacuations over wildfires
Five Cree communities are currently at various stages of evacuations as the forest fires continue across northern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
Suspicious death in Middle Sackville ruled a homicide, police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Middle Sackville, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., to re-open this week following another landslide
A temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., built to bypass a landslide last month, should re-open Wednesday following another incident this past weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
-
Why Winnipeg's pesky mosquitoes are not causing a buzz this year
They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but that's not the case when it comes to bloodsucking mosquitoes.
Calgary
-
Chestermere city staffer testifies in her own defence at assault trial
The criminal trial for Kim Wallace, director of corporate services with the City of Chestermere, got underway in Strathmore on Monday, with the accused testifying in her own defence.
-
103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament
Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
Edmonton
-
'It’s scary': Retired EPS officer shocked by shooting spree, mayor asks governments for help
A man and woman accused of driving around and shooting at people in Edmonton over the weekend – a crime one retired officer believes is unprecedented in his 25 years on city streets – were publicly named Monday by police.
-
Edmonton choreographer nominated for Emmy Award
Edmonton`s Jeffrey Mortensen was nominated alongside Louise Hradsky, who originally hails from Calgary, for choreography work on the Paramount+ musical TV show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
-
Opposition says Alberta dragging feet on CPP pension reform to manipulate outcome
As Alberta enters the fourth year of debate over whether to ditch the Canada Pension Plan, the Opposition NDP says Premier Danielle Smith's government is dragging its feet in order to sway the outcome.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire crews again asking people to stop flying drones in fire zones
Multiple times so far this summer, the BC Wildfire Service has issued public pleas asking people to stop flying drones near active wildfires
-
'Never forget that sound': Woman recalls horrifying B.C. cougar attack that left dog dead
A woman who heard the horrifying sounds of a cougar's deadly attack on a dog at Cultus Lake Provincial Park last week is sharing her family's story.
-
Fast-growing wildfire closes airport in Cranbrook, B.C.
A fast-growing wildfire near Cranbrook B.C., triggered a tactical evacuation in a First Nations community and forced the closure of the local airport Monday.