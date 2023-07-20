601 bottles of undeclared alcohol seized at Blue Water Bridge

Two residents from southern Ontario have been charged after they allegedly attempted to smuggle 601 bottles of undeclared alcohol into Canada earlier this month.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), two drivers were entering Canada from the United States on July 10 at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Sarnia, Ont. when they were stopped by CBSA officers.

Officers seized 601 60oz bottles of undeclared alcohol off two trucks with a value of approximately $29,363.

The two drivers, who are residents of Brampton and Ottawa, were subsequently charged under the Customs Act with smuggling, false statements, and evading compliance.