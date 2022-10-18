$600,000 Woodstock drug bust

Two people have been arrested and Woodstock police have seized nearly $600,000 in drugs.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police report taking two people into custody in the area of Springbank Avenue in relation to a drug investigation.

During the interaction, police say the suspects tried to get away from police in a vehicle which caused a collision.

After a brief foot pursuit, a 47-year-old from Woodstock and a 43-year-old from Cambridge were arrested.

Using a search warrant, police then entered a home on Springbank Avenue where $595,000 worth of drugs was seized including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, mushrooms and hydromorphone capsules.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.