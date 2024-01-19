LONDON
London

    • $600,000 to support affordable housing in Aylmer

    (Jim Knight/CTV News London) (Jim Knight/CTV News London)
    The provincial government has announced hundreds of thousands of dollars for affordable housing in Aylmer.

    Government officials were in Aylmer for the announcement of roughly $650,000 over three years for the co-operative housing federation of Canada.

    The money will help members transition to a new provincial regulatory system — requiring organizations to sign agreements committing to providing affordable units.

