$600,000 to support affordable housing in Aylmer
The provincial government has announced hundreds of thousands of dollars for affordable housing in Aylmer.
Government officials were in Aylmer for the announcement of roughly $650,000 over three years for the co-operative housing federation of Canada.
The money will help members transition to a new provincial regulatory system — requiring organizations to sign agreements committing to providing affordable units.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Forecast for the weekend: Snow, freezing rain, extreme cold warnings in effect
Newfoundland is under snow squall warnings Friday, while extreme cold persists in the Prairies. And on Canada's West Coast, residents are bracing for freezing rain and more snow.
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Recalled this week: 'Risk of overdose' with children's medicine, salmonella prompts yogurt warning
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
An Oregon teen saw 3 people die after they slid on ice into a power line. Then she went to help
Majiah Washington noticed a flash outside her home this week in Portland, where a dangerous storm had coated the city with ice. Opening her blinds, she saw a red SUV with a downed power line on it. Her neighbor's pregnant, 21-year-old daughter was screaming for her boyfriend to get their baby away from the car.
Israeli envoy joins calls for Canada to clarify its stance on ICJ genocide case
Israel's envoy to Canada is joining calls for the federal Liberals to clearly state Ottawa's position as the International Court of Justice considers an allegation that his country is committing genocide against Palestinians.
Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does — reflect on his dad
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does in public, which is to reflect on his father.
New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list
A University of Waterloo scientist has helped solve a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years.
Kitchener
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.
Windsor
Housing minister warns against resistance to ending exclusionary zoning
Canada's Housing Minister is warning that municipalities won't succeed with applications for federal housing accelerator funding unless they are flexible on zoning rules.
Snow removal bylaw enforcement eased as Windsor digs out of deep freeze
The City of Windsor is easing sidewalk snow removal enforcement while asking residents and business owners to help clear sidewalks of snow and ice after another round of snowfall early Thursday morning.
'I think it's going to be really useful': Workforce Windsor-Essex launches guide for students
Rana Altoban is a grade 10 student at Catholic Central who says the new School to Work Transition Guide launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex is a great tool.
Barrie
Three injured in three-vehicle crash in Town of Mono
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in the Town of Mono on Thursday evening.
Barrie councillors tackling affordability with new housing strategy
Barrie city councillors have approved an updated Affordable Housing Strategy (AHS) as they work towards addressing affordability challenges facing residents.
Barrie library looking to address safety concerns with 2024 budget
Amidst growing safety concerns for both patrons and staff, the Barrie Public Library is looking towards a creative solution to tackle the issue.
Northern Ontario
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Rose Kerwin may have died days before body found: court docs say
Court documents say Rose Kerwin, who was found dead in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. last November, may have died days before her body was found.
5 Ottawa drivers charged with stunt driving on Thursday; 12 since Monday
The Ottawa Police Service caught five "high flyers" on the city's roads on Thursday, adding to an already busy week for traffic enforcement.
Toronto
Vehicles were racing before fiery collision on Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police
A collision that injured four people and closed a large stretch of the Gardiner Expressway Thursday night may have been the result of racing, Toronto police say.
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
Auston Matthews scores hat trick, adds assist as Maple Leafs top Flames 4-3
Auston Matthews scored three goals to bring his league-leading total up to 37 and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Montreal
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
Children safely at home after vehicle stolen with them in back seat: Montreal police
A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
Atlantic
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Winnipeg
Surgeries delayed in Winnipeg as health system deals with respiratory illnesses
A surge in respiratory illnesses is prompting changes in Manitoba hospitals.
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
Calgary
Police recommending review after woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school
Calgary police are asking a provincial committee to review the events leading up to the murder of a mother outside an elementary school in the southwest.
Federal CEBA loans due; many businesses struggling to repay
Thursday was the deadline for repayment of federal government loans given to businesses to help them adapt to pandemic measures.
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
Edmonton
Protests erupt at Edmonton police commission meeting over homeless encampment teardowns
Speakers-turned-protesters at the City of Edmonton's first police commission meeting of the year on Thursday made the recent dismantling of homeless camps their main point of contention.
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
Vancouver
'A broken system': Rangers stop volunteers from building tiny home in CRAB Park
There were more than 20 centimetres of snow on the ground when a handful of volunteers walked into Vancouver's CRAB Park on Thursday, carrying two-by-fours and bags of insulation.
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is reached
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.