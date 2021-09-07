$60,000 raised for HDGH through Bob Probert bike raffle

Exeter, Ont. -

The Bob Probert Ride Bike Raffle has raised $60,000 for mental health and addiction services at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) in Windsor-Essex.

It’s the second year in a row a bike raffle was held in place of the in-person bike rally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dani Probert, along with representatives from the HDGH Foundation and the Bob Probert Ride committee, gathered at the Unifor Local 444 office to pull the winning ticket Monday — belonging to Roxanne Stone.

“Being here, on Labour Day, with our friends at Unifor Local 444, celebrating a successful fundraising campaign raising money for such an important cause – mental health and addictions, is humbling," said Dani Probert. “The support of Unifor has been unwavering since the beginning of our Ride in 2010 and it wouldn’t be the success it is today without the endless support of their leadership and membership.”

Members of the HDGH Foundation and Probert Ride Committee both say they are looking forward to celebrating its 10th anniversary in-person Ride on Sunday, June 26, 2022.