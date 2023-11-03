58 year old facing sexual assault charges dating back decades: Elgin County OPP

A resident from Central Elgin is facing a dozen sexual offence charges for alleged incidents that took place over a span of more than 30 years and involved multiple victims, OPP said Friday.

According to Elgin County OPP, on Sept. 12 of this year police entered into an investigation following a report of sexual assaults that occurred between 1979 and 2010 involving multiple victims at locations within the Municipality of Central Elgin and St. Thomas.

As a result of the investigation, a 58-year-old resident of the Municipality of Central Elgin has been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Seven (7) counts – sexual assault

Five (5) counts – sexual interference

The accused was held for bail and remanded into custody.

Police said no further information, including the name of the accused, will be released to the public due to a court-ordered publication ban.