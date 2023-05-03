58-year-old driver charged after crashing into motorcyclist, fleeing the scene

A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene last month.

As previously reported, on April 4 at approximately 6:54 p.m., OPP officers, EMS and fire crews responded to the intersection of John Wise Line and Quaker Road, southeast of St. Thomas, for a report of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located an injured motorcyclist who was subsequently transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver did not remain at the scene of the crash.

On Tuesday, Elgin County OPP charged a 58-year-old man from St. Thomas with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to yield to traffic on through highway

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on June 27 in relation to the charges.