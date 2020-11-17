LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say a $50,000 award is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of 29-year-old David Oliver of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

Oliver’s body was found by police near 9356 Army Camp Road in Lambton Shores on Aug. 2, following an extensive search.

A post mortem determined that Oliver was the victim of a homicide and an investigation was launched.

Provincial police say they have received numerous tips from the public but to date no suspects have been arrested.

Now the Government of Ontario is offering an award for the information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.