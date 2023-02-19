500K in funding for graduate students struggling with high inflation: Western U

This week Western University announced $500,000 in funding will go to graduate students who are struggling financially with the high cost of inflation.

With insight from the Society of Graduate Students (SOGS) the new funding will go to funding bursaries and will be awarded by the university over the next three years.

“We recognize some of our graduate students are experiencing very real financial challenges brought on by rising housing, living and food costs,” said provost and vice-president (academic) Florentine Strzelczyk.

“We wanted to address their urgent needs right now.”

In the fall of 2022, SOGS surveyed graduate students about how they’ve been able to handle the rising cost of housing and food. The survey results found that housing was a top concern, due to lack of affordability and a high demand for rental units.

These results prompted SOGS to ask Western for $250,000 in funding over the next five years to cover “increased use of their food bank, emergency loan program, health insurance subsidy and other support services,” the university stated on Friday.

Western agreed to double that amount to $500,000 over the three years.

Kevin Moore, the vice president for the Society of Graduate Students said that they are grateful for the university’s contribution to provide financial support to students.

However, “We want to make it clear we’re not finished. This is not solving the broader housing issues or food security issues,” he explained. “We are still going back to the university to advocate for scholarships for students in need or funding packages.”

“We hope this will address the most urgent and pressing needs of our graduate students and also alleviate some of the pressure currently straining the SOGS operating budget so that their membership fees can be routed to other issues that are important to the graduate student body,” Strzelczyk said.

SOGS and the university’s administration plan to meet next week to decipher further details for these bursaries.

“They’re going to put together a team that decides where the money is allocated,” Moore said.

“Food bank vs. health insurance and so on and so forth but they assured us that the society of graduate students will be one of the prime advisors as to where the money can go.”