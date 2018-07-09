

CTV London





About 50 people have been displaced following a fire at a unit of condo complex in downtown London late Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to 656 King Street just before midnight for reports of a structure fire.

According to witnesses one unit had flames coming from the roof and the porch was engulfed.

Fire officials say that a 5-year-old was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation but has since been released and no other injuries have been reported.

The fire has left about 50 residents of the condo complex displaced. Officials on scene say accommodations have been found but would not elaborate.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate the fire which caused $800,000 in damages.