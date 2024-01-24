$50,000 drug bust in Stratford, police also seize weapons

The use of a search warrant in Stratford has let to the seizure of over $50,000 worth of drugs, as well as cash, weapons and paraphernalia.

According to Stratford police, the search warrant was the culmination of an investigation that started in late 2023 involving the trafficking of illegal substances.

A 56-year-old Stratford resident was arrested and charged in relation to this investigation.

Items police seized

108 grams of fentanyl with a street value over $32 000

181 grams of cocaine with a street value over $18 000

13 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1300

66 x 8mg hydromorphone pills with a street value over $1000

5 x 100mg hydromorphone pills with a street value of $450

2 x 40mg oxycodone pills with a street value of $60

A large amount of Canadian and American Currency

Multiple BB and air soft guns

2 crossbow arrows

Various other drug paraphernalia items

At the time of the arrest, police said the accused was in possession of a handheld explosive device, banking and identity documents not issued in his name, and a small amount of crack cocaine.

The accused has been charged with numerous drugs and weapons related offences, as well as several breach of probation charges.