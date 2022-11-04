5 people injured, 2 sent to hospital following rollover crash on Elgin Road

Emergency crews are on scene of a single-vehicle rollover collision in Thames Centre, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Emergency crews are on scene of a single-vehicle rollover collision in Thames Centre, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver