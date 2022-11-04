5 people injured, 2 sent to hospital following rollover crash on Elgin Road

Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Friday morning.

Middlesex OPP, along with fire crews and EMS responded to the single-vehicle collision around 8 a.m. on Elgin Road. In addition to those taken to hospital, three more people were treated on scene and released.

Emergency crews are on scene of a single-vehicle rollover collision in Thames Centre, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

Police say the road will be closed between Mossley and Crampton Drives as investigators go over the scene. The rail line will also remain closed.

At this time no charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

*ROAD CLOSED* #MiddlesexOPP with @ThamesCentre fire and @MLPS911 on scene of single veh rollover. Elgin Road is closed between Mossley Dr and Crampton Dr for investigation. u/k injuries at this time. @CountyMiddlesex ^jh pic.twitter.com/Umg5sq9hKU — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 4, 2022

