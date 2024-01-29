$5-million donation for Paediatric Oncology Centre at Children's Hospital

The Children’s Health Foundation has announced what it calls a “transformational” donation.

Dieter and Lyse Jahnke have donated $5 million that will launch a Paediatric Oncology Centre of Excellence at Children's Hospital.

"We have a desire to give and a reason to live – we want to help others," said the Jahnke. "There is nothing more meaningful than writing the last chapter of your life and dedicating an everlasting gift for children that will impact many generations."

The gift is the largest Children’s Health Foundation has ever received for Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.