5 London teens charged after airsoft rifle incident

Five people have been charged after a person in Kilworth was shot at with an airsoft assault-style rifle, according to police.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Middlesex OPP responded to the area of Birchcrest Drive where a person reported being shot at by people in a passing vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle was found at a business plaza on Oxford Street west in London and a high-risk takedown took place.

It was also later determined that London police were investigating a similar incident involving the same suspect vehicle.

Three 18 year olds and two 19 year olds, all from London, are facing multiple charges.