‘5,400 families’: London Food Bank sees record clients in March as Spring Food Drive wraps up

The London, Ont. Food Bank (LFB) has set the wrong kind of record.

"We learned that there were 5,400 families that we helped in the month of March,” said Glen Pearson, co-executive director of the LFB. “That's the record by far. It's 300 families more than what we were expecting.”

This news comes as the 36th annual Spring Food Drive enters its final weekend, wrapping up Monday, April 10, 2023.

Donations are up by 10 per cent over last year, but it is offset by the unexpected necessity.

“The generosity has been so great, even this year over the last year that it's looking good,” added Pearson. “I just don't know where the future is going with all this increase in demand.”

Inflation has directed more people into foodbanks across the country. However, it's also affecting donations as those who typically give don't have disposable cash.

News of increased demand comes at a time when grocers are under fire for record profits and compensation, and denying price gouging.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. CEO Galen Weston made a reported $11.7 million dollars in 2022.

A recent report by Canada Food Prices said Canadians are forecasted to spend over $1,000 more on groceries for a family of four in 2023 compared to a year ago.

The report says food prices will go up five to seven per cent more this year.

“Beef is going to be a problem in a few months from now,” said Sylvain Charlebois, project lead and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

“Looking at farm gate prices, we're probably going to see a price hikes after the barbecue season. So if you're a big fan of beef, I would buy some right now. If you're a big fan of orange juice or oranges, I would buy some right now, because it's going to get more expensive. And that's will that will push vegetable and fruit prices higher," said Charlebois.

He predicts the food inflation rate will drop, but in the meantime, Canadians are finding new ways to shop.

“People aren't necessarily set on a menu before they go to the grocery store,” said Charlebois. “They wait until they get to the grocery store and look for options and rebates. That's how they design their menu, which is a smart thing to do.”

Pearson said as the 36th annual food drive wraps up, Londoners have gone above and beyond during these difficult times

“We don't have the gumption to ask them to give more than they are able do,” said Pearson. “Give what you can, and if you can't this time, we'll get you next time. As for right now, Londoners are beating the odds. They're giving more than they did even the year before. So i don't know what to say other than ‘thank you’.”