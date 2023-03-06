49-year-old London man charged after crashing through guardrail

A London, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly crashed into a guardrail in Goderich late last week, according to OPP.

According to a release from Huron County OPP, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on March 3, officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Victoria Street North and North Harbour Road in Goderich, Ont.

Police said a commercial truck failed to follow a curve in the roadway and as a result collided with a guardrail as it travelled northbound on Victoria Street North.

The truck eventually stopped against a small tree, which prevented the truck and the lone driver from toppling over the steep embankment.

As a result of the collision, a 49-year-old man from London has been charged with careless driving.

He was not injured in the collision.

A heavy tow truck was used to remove the truck, which caused delays in the area for a time as one lane of traffic had to be closed.

Police said driver fatigue played a role in the crash.

“Police would like to remind the public that proper rest is crucial prior to operating motor vehicles,” OPP said. ”You may be putting your own life, and the lives of others at risk when you get behind the wheel while fatigued.”