45-year-old Sarnia resident found dead in rural parking lot, OPP investigating as homicide
The Lambton County OPP detachment has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a rural parking lot Thursday morning.
Police say officers responded to the report of a deceased person around 7 a.m. in a parking lot off of Marthaville Road in Enniskillen Township.
Investigators have since determined the death to be a homicide.
Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Andrew Chute of Sarnia.
Investigators believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety at this time.
The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
If you have information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement
As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.
-
Two people stabbed during fight in downtown Guelph: police
Guelph police are investigating a fight downtown they say led to two people getting stabbed and taken to hospital.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg to mark Earth Day with two tree planting activities
The Town of Amherstburg is 'thinking green and getting dirty' this Earth Day with two tree planting events for residents to take part in.
-
Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market
Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America's auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more.
-
Dresden pair charged after breaking into vacant home
Two people have been charged with breaking and entering after alert neighbours noticed lights on in a vacant home.
Barrie
-
Donations for Ukraine keep coming from Simcoe County as benefit concert planning begins
A group of volunteers spent much of their day Friday filling a large sea container with donations from Simcoe County residents for those in need in Ukraine.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating after body found in canal in Bradford
Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in the canal in Bradford.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft
From the waterfront, to city hall, and Main Street, all of North Bay’s downtown is being re-created.
-
Collision blocks lane and shoulder of Hwy. 17 Garden River
A collision this morning is blocking a lane and road shoulder of Hwy. 17 at Garden River.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with murder after elderly man found dead on Good Friday
Ottawa police say a 69-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an elderly man on Good Friday.
-
Thousands remain without power in eastern Ontario, western Quebec following windy Friday
Hydro One reported dozens of outages across eastern Ontario on Saturday following a windy Friday.
-
One person killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Casselman exit just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Where to watch Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff series
The Toronto Raptors are back in the NBA playoffs after missing out on the post-season last year.
-
Five men injured after drive-by shooting in Toronto
Multiple people have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Thwarted Tennessee kidnapping shows that viral hand signal, popularized in Quebec, is saving lives
A woman in Tennessee flashed the hand sign at a convenience store. The fact that both the woman and the passerby knew it gives the Montreal sisters who popularized the signal hope that it's really becoming widespread.
-
Montrealer details alleged pickpocketing caught on camera; TikTok video gets almost 7 million views
A Montreal musician who believes she was pickpocketed at a local cafe has taken her case public in a video detailing the alleged incident that has now been viewed millions of times.
-
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Atlantic
-
Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police
A man was shot and killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street, say Halifax Regional Police.
-
New direction in Saint John for Canada’s oldest continuing farmer’s market
The oldest continuing farmer’s market in Canada is preparing for its next chapter, and taking a page from the architects of an iconic Maritime library building.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown area
Trevis Mcleod, who was wanted for the death of his wife and two children, was arrested by Winnipeg police Friday evening.
-
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
-
Winnipeg actress makes big screen debut with critically acclaimed movie
A Winnipeg actress has made her big screen dreams come true playing a role she is more than familiar with.
Calgary
-
'Historical artifact': Calgary man buys old transit bus for historic restoration project
A passion that started in junior high has now become reality for a young Calgary man who has a special place in his heart for one of the most essential city services.
-
Dead body found in Stettler home, manslaughter charges laid
RCMP charged a man with manslaughter after a dead body was found inside a home in Stettler.
-
'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballot
As mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
Edmonton
-
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
-
Fire damages units of 2-storey apartment building Saturday
Edmonton fire needed backup to contain a blaze at a two-storey apartment building Saturday morning.
-
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
Vancouver
-
Officers who shot knife-wielding man in Richmond were justified, IIO finds
Two police officers who fired seven shots at a man in Richmond last year, striking him four times, were justified in their actions, according to British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Vancouverites eager to spend time with loved ones in first long weekend without restrictions
It's the first long weekend in two years without any COVID-19 restrictions, and for many, it's a chance to spend time with family and friends.
-
Lost an autographed Rolling Stones jacket? Kelowna RCMP would like to return it
Mounties in Kelowna are looking for the rightful owner of three pieces of autographed memorabilia that were recovered from a storage locker under suspicious circumstances last year.