$40k worth of jewelry stolen from Grand Bend home
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:57PM EDT
Lambton OPP are investigating a break and enter that saw thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen.
Several items were taken from a Grand Bend home on July 3.
The total value of the items stolen is roughly $40,000.
- 18 carat gold heavy rope chain- $2,100
- Quarter carat diamond pearl ring- $2,000
- 7 gold bangles- $1,700
- 1 carat Diamond Stud Earrings - $6,100
- Atocha Coin #135355W- $1,375
- 8 carat diamond tanzanite center stone (Lady Di style) diamonds, round and baguette, encompass the center stone- $20,000
- Double strand pearl bracelet- $1,500
- Rolex watch model 16030 ser. no. 7591224- $5,000
- Small 4 emerald ring, Olympic style- $500
Contact police if you have any information.