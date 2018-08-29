

CTV London





Lambton OPP are investigating a break and enter that saw thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen.

Several items were taken from a Grand Bend home on July 3.

The total value of the items stolen is roughly $40,000.

18 carat gold heavy rope chain- $2,100

Quarter carat diamond pearl ring- $2,000

7 gold bangles- $1,700

1 carat Diamond Stud Earrings - $6,100

Atocha Coin #135355W- $1,375

8 carat diamond tanzanite center stone (Lady Di style) diamonds, round and baguette, encompass the center stone- $20,000

Double strand pearl bracelet- $1,500

Rolex watch model 16030 ser. no. 7591224- $5,000

Small 4 emerald ring, Olympic style- $500

Contact police if you have any information.