Lambton OPP are investigating a break and enter that saw thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen.

Several items were taken from a Grand Bend home on July 3.

The total value of the items stolen is roughly $40,000.

  • 18 carat gold heavy rope chain- $2,100
  • Quarter carat diamond pearl ring- $2,000
  • 7 gold bangles- $1,700
  • 1 carat Diamond Stud Earrings - $6,100
  • Atocha Coin #135355W- $1,375
  • 8 carat diamond tanzanite center stone (Lady Di style) diamonds, round and baguette, encompass the center stone- $20,000
  • Double strand pearl bracelet- $1,500
  • Rolex watch model 16030 ser. no. 7591224- $5,000
  • Small 4 emerald ring, Olympic style- $500

Contact police if you have any information.