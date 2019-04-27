

CTV London





A section of Highway 401 will be closed in Elgin County this weekend.

The planned closure impacts both eastbound and westbound lanes between Colonel Talbot Road and Iona Road on Saturday April 27 at 9 p.m. to Sunday April 28 at 9 a.m.

OPP say during this time traffic will be routed through Highway 3.

Motorists travelling westbound will go south to Highway 3 on Col Talbot Road.

Motorists heading eastbound will go south to Highway 3 on Iona Road.

Elgin County OPP will be actively patrolling the detour route along with other members of the OPP to ensure the safe travel of community members and motorist during this time.