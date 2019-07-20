

CTV London





Both directions of the 401 will be closed from Iona Road to Colonel Talbot starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.

It's to allow for the demolition of the west half of the Union Road Underpass.

Work is expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Sunday.

During the closure, Union Road will be shut down from Third Line to Fourth Line with no access to the 401.

Traffic will be rerouted via Iona Road, Talbot Line and Colonel Talbot Road.

Major delays are expected.