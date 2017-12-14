

Commuters beware, the 401 will be closed Thursday and Friday for construction work in Woodstock.

The highway will be closed in both directions at Highway 59 (Norwich Ave.) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Thursday so crews can erect concrete girders over the roadway.

The westbound lanes at Highway 59 will be fully closed to traffic on Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted via Highway 59.

Highway 59 will also be fully closed to traffic between Juliana Road and Old Stage Road in Woodstock on both nights.

Drivers can expect serious delays.