401 closed, one person has life-threatening injuries following crash

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401.

According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.

Southwold fire and EMS were also on scene with EMS saying crews performed a “difficult extrication.”

Technical investigators are on scene and say the highway will be closed for as long as it takes for cleanup.

There is still no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

A section of Highway 401 was closed near Union Road following a crash on May 3, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

(Source: Ministry of Transportation)