40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend

If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.

On Friday, drivers reported a 40-foot long sinkhole to the west of Highway 21, said Jason Cole, Lambton Infrastructure and Development Services GM.

Emergency crews responded to the area and quickly closed off the stretch of Lakeshore Rd.

"In some instances, we'd be able to do a minor repair, but because of the location and magnitude of the space underneath the roadway, we will want to replace the entire culvert to make sure this doesn't happen again at this location," said Cole.

Due to the heavy rain that the county is experiencing this week, it could delay repairs, Cole said CTV News on Tuesday.

The municipality hopes to open the road back up by the end of the week, however, that will depend on weather conditions.

Local businesses in the area are still open during this time.