40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend

Crews work to repair a sinkhole on Lakeshore Road in Lambton Shores on July 11, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) Crews work to repair a sinkhole on Lakeshore Road in Lambton Shores on July 11, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks

If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.

Be wary of scams on Amazon Prime Day, experts warn

Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver