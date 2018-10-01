

A four-year-girl suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning in Sarnia.

She was crossing Exmouth Street with her mother around 8:30 a.m. when she was hit by a westbound vehicle that failed to stop at the crosswalk.

The girl has been transported to a London hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Her mother was treated and released with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.