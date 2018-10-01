Featured
4-year-old girl seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
Sarnia Police are asking the public for information on a single vehicle crash on Mayfair drive in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
CTV London
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 12:56PM EDT
A four-year-girl suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning in Sarnia.
She was crossing Exmouth Street with her mother around 8:30 a.m. when she was hit by a westbound vehicle that failed to stop at the crosswalk.
The girl has been transported to a London hospital where she remains in stable condition.
Her mother was treated and released with minor injuries.
The investigation continues.