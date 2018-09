CTV London





A 4-year-old boy is dead following a farming accident in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police say it happened Aug. 31 around 2:30 p.m. at a farm on the 3rd Concession.

The incident involved a piece of equipment that was being operated by another person from the farm.

The child was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries there.

OPP continue to investigate.