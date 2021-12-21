4 suspects sought in stolen trailer investigation
Woodstock police are hoping the public will be able to identify four suspects in relation to a trailer theft.
According to police, on Dec, 19, four unknown suspects in a dark coloured four-door sedan broke into a controlled access parking lot on Beards Lane between Dundas Street and Parkinson Road
Using a white transport truck already in their possession, police say the suspects reportedly stole a white 53’ trailer containing scrap aluminum, a white transport truck and another 53’ trailer containing new vehicle rims. They were then taken to the Drumbo truck stop.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., the two transport trucks returned and reportedly stole two more trailers containing new vehicle rims.
The vehicle and trailers reported stolen are described as:
- White 2016 Commercial Freightliner truck
- White 2019 ITD 53’ enclosed trailer
- Two white 2021 HYTR 53’ enclosed trailers
- White 2001 UTIL 53’ enclosed trailer
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Suspects sought in stolen trailers investigation in Woodstock, Ont. (Source: Woodstock police)