4 people charged after violent east London robbery

Charges have been laid following an armed robbery in London Thursday, according to police.

Four people are charged after officers responded to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m.

One person was sent to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another with blunt force trauma.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, 21-year-old from North York, 20-year-old form Toronto and 21-year-old form Toronto are all facing charges of armed robbery, disguise with intent, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Additional charges against some of the accused include pointing a firearm, aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life, resist arrest and fail to comply with release order.

All four of the accused remain in custody and are expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.