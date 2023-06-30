4 more years behind bars for man convicted of sex-trafficking related offences

Elkan Vyizigiro, also known as 'Lavish,' of Surrey, BC is seen in this image released by the London Police Service. (Source: London police) Elkan Vyizigiro, also known as 'Lavish,' of Surrey, BC is seen in this image released by the London Police Service. (Source: London police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver