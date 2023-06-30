4 more years behind bars for man convicted of sex-trafficking related offences

A man convicted of threatening and forcing a London woman into the sex-trade has sentenced to more than four years in prison.

In February, 25-year-old Elkan Vyizigiro, who also went by the name Lavish, was found guilty of five sex-trafficking related offences including uttering threats.

The court heard how in October 2019 Vyizigiro terrorized a London woman and forced her into the sex trade.

Justice Michael McArthur told the court this was a case of violence.

He said, "He [Vyizigiro] threatened to break her [the victim who cannot be identified] jaw if she stepped out of line... she had no idea of the violence and violations she would endure... she was in a constant state of fear.”

Vyizigiro, who is already in custody, was sentenced to a total of four years and three months.

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown asked that he serve six years in prison with the defence asking for a 20 month sentence.

McArthur also ordered him to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $3,250.