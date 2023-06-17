37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire

A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.

The blaze transpired at Sleegerdale Farms, located at 4266 Westchester Bourne, just southeast of London on Friday night.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but a former employee told CTV News London that 37 young stock, including calves and heifers, perished in the fire, but that their main cattle were able to escape.

Multiple stations provided assistance, including the London Fire Department and Malahide Fire Services.

It is currently unclear the cause of the blaze and the cost of damages.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale