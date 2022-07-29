$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. Thomas

A 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.

Police say an investigation into illegal activity wrapped up early Friday morning at a Talbot Street apartment.

Police say they seized a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, butterfly knife, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cannabis extract, cash, scales and processing equipment.

According to police, the total street value of drugs seized is $35,000.

The accused is charged with: